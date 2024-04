Air Defense down 15 out of 16 Shaheds at night

Overnight into Tuesday, April 23, russian troops launched 16 Shahed-131/136 attack drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles over the territory of Ukraine; the air defense forces managed to destroy 15 drones.

It is noted that at night the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod Oblast (RF) and 16 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and the Kursk Oblast (RF).

"This night, defenders of the sky shot down 15 Shaheds in the Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kyiv, and Cherkasy Regions," the message reads.

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack, and radio-electronic warfare equipment was used.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 22, the russians attacked the territory of Ukraine with seven kamikaze drones and three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and the air defense forces destroyed five attack drones.