The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued an order to the heads of all diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to temporarily suspend all consular services for the citizens of Ukraine of the conscription age.

This is stated in a letter signed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian News Agency reports with reference to the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia publication.

The ban will be in effect until the provisions of the law regarding increased mobilization are clarified.

"Taking into account Items 6 and 16 of Section 1 of Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine On Legal Regime of Martial Law, in connection with the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, in order to prevent the citizens of Ukraine from evading the obligation to settle the issue of military accounting by territorial recruitment centers and social support and the availability of military registration documents, I order to temporarily suspend from April 23, 2024, the performance of consular actions based on the applications of male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60," says the letter signed by Sybiha.

It is noted that only consular actions related to the issuance of personal identification cards for returning to Ukraine are possible. The order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is valid "until additional clarifications are received regarding the procedure for applying the provisions" of the law on strengthening mobilization, which was published on April 17 and will enter into force in May.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian lawyer Stanislav Liflianchyk explained why the restriction of the right to use consular services for Ukrainian citizens who are abroad is a violation of international norms.

"If the right to use consular services is restricted, then this is a very gross violation of international norms. After all, then such a concept as the "Ukrainian consulate" will be completely eliminated. Why is it needed if it selectively provides services to its citizens? If I am a citizen of Ukraine, then I can open the door to the consulate when I need something because I am a citizen. The state does not have the right to limit any consular services. Therefore, I believe that such promises are populism in general, and this should not happen," said Stanislav Liflianchyk.