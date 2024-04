Share:













Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) over serious violations of discipline and law, authorities said.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The decision followed an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision (NCS) upon the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement by the CCDI and NCS.

Ling previously also served as a member of the leading Party members group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and secretary of the leading Party members group of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration.

The investigation found that Ling flouted party principles, engaged in conduct violating the Party's eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct, abused his position to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted huge sums of money and gifts, among other misdeeds.

According to the statement, Ling's actions constituted severe breaches of party discipline and serious duty-related violations, with suspected crimes of bribery and abuse of power.

Ling's illicit gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, the statement said.