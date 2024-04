Share:













Copied



The U.S. House of Representatives' approval of the military aid package to Ukraine was not late, but the delay had real consequences.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with MSNBC.

In his opinion, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is currently difficult since the russian occupying forces, in particular, have an advantage in ammunition. In contrast, the Ukrainian forces are forced to save it.

"The Ukrainians have been worse armed for four months. The russians had much more ammunition, and Ukraine was forced to limit their use. But it is not too late. The Ukrainians have demonstrated great skill in defending their country," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He also commented on the Politico publication regarding the possible sending of additional U.S. military advisers to Ukraine.

According to Stoltenberg, there are still no plans for NATO's combat presence in Ukraine. Still, the countries of the Alliance have the right to help Ukraine, and this does not make NATO a party to the conflict.

"But of course, several NATO allies have men and women in military uniform in their embassies who give advice," he added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Saturday, April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill on the allocation of USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine.

This bill provides for expenditures in the total amount of USD 60.8 billion, part of which will be directed to the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.