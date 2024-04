The "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit at dawn in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Jiang Fan.

The "Bohai Century" Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit at dawn in the Qinhuangdao 32-6 Oilfield, north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Jiang Fan.

Share:













Copied



China's crude oil output posted steady growth in the first three months of this year, official data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The output totaled 53.48 million tonnes in the January-March period, rising 2.3 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

During the same period, China imported 137.36 million tonnes of crude oil, edging up 0.7 percent year-on-year, according to the data.