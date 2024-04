A view of a natural gas processing terminal project in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua.

China's natural gas output hit a record high in the first quarter of 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country produced 63.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the January-March period, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

China's natural gas imports posted fast growth during this period, NBS data also revealed.

A total of 32.79 million tonnes of natural gas was imported in the first three months of the year, up 22.8 percent year-on-year, according to the bureau.