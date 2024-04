Weapons from US will arrive in Ukraine in less than a week after positive vote by Congress - media

American weapons will be in Ukraine in less than a week after the United States Congress votes on the aid package.

This is reported by the portal of The Washington Post.

According to U.S. officials, the Pentagon is ready to transfer a significant part of the weapons to Ukraine immediately after the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate vote on the aid, and President Joe Biden signs the bill.

It is noted that the United States began collecting the necessary weapons for Ukraine long before the upcoming votes.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that after the assistance is approved, some of the weapons will be on the battlefield in less than a week, depending on where it is stored.

Most likely, the U.S. aid package will include desperately needed ammunition, in particular 155-mm shells and ammunition for medium-range rocket artillery.

There is also a high probability that the Pentagon will provide Ukraine with a new batch of air defense systems and missiles to them.

The vote for assistance to Ukraine in the U.S. House of Representatives took place on April 20.

The U.S. Senate promised to quickly send the bill to President Biden for signature once approved by the House of Representatives.