Moscow estimates that last night 50 drones attacked 8 regions of russia

On Saturday night, aircraft-type drones attacked eight russian regions.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of the russian federation.

According to the russian military, the russian air defense ministry allegedly destroyed and intercepted fifty UAVs.

Of these, twenty-six were over the territory of the Belgorod Region;

- ten - over the territory of the Bryansk Region;

- eight - over the territory of the Kursk Region;

- two - over the Tula Region;

- one over the territories of the Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow Regions each.