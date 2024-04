Pentagon to immediately send ammunition to Ukraine after approval of aid by Congress

The Pentagon is preparing to promptly send Kyiv an arms package. Among other things, it will include air defense and artillery capabilities.

The spokesman for the United States Department of Defense, Major General Pat Ryder announced this, Ukrainian journalist Ostap Yarysh reported on X.

U.S. Defense Ministry spokesman Patrick Ryder did not comment on what specific weapons may fall into the new military package to Ukraine.

But, he said, the United States has a very reliable logistics network that allows moving equipment very quickly. It may be about a few days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bill on additional funding for Ukraine, which was prepared by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, provides for the transfer of ATACMS missiles and about USD 61 billion.

On April 17, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he would immediately sign the relevant bills after their passage by the House and Senate.

On April 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Congress to hurry up with the adoption of a package of assistance to Ukraine.