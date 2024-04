Another victim taken out of rubble in Dnipro. Search and rescue operation completed

The number of victims in Dnipro due to the massive russian attack on April 19 has increased. The rescue operation has been completed.

It is reported by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine.

“At night, rescuers released the body of the deceased man from under the rubble of a high-rise building. Emergency rescue work in Dnipro has been completed," the report said.

In total, 3 people were killed as a result of the russian attack in the city, 24 were injured. 12 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service. Another 51 people received help from psychologists of the State Emergency Service.

"In total, 8 people were killed due to russian attacks on April 19 in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, of which 2 children were killed, 34 people were injured. There was 1 child among the victims," law enforcement officers added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, russian troops staged a massive strike on the Dnipropetrovsk Region. Under fire were Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, the Synelnykove District.