US House of Representatives supports introduction of assistance to Ukraine for vote

The U.S. House of Representatives has supported the submission of four bills for a vote, one of which provides for assistance to Ukraine. The final vote is scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

This is stated in the message of the U.S. Congress on Friday, April 19.

"The House debated and voted 316-94 to approve a rule for four bills providing aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as other national security priorities. 151 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted for the resolution, while 55 Republicans and 39 Democrats voted against it," the report said.

CNN noted that the House vote is a significant step in helping Ukraine and Israel. This means that the bills are allowed for the final vote, which is due to take place on Saturday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the bill on additional funding for Ukraine, which was prepared by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, provides for the transfer of ATACMS missiles and about USD 61 billion.

On April 17, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he would immediately sign the relevant bills after their passage by the House and Senate.

On April 19, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Congress to hurry up with the adoption of a package of assistance to Ukraine.