8 new subscribers - service providers connected to NBU BankID system in Q1

For the 1st quarter of 2024, the total number of successful electronic identifications made using the NBU BankID system amounted to 16.1 million, which is 16% more than in the 4th quarter of 2023.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the 1st quarter of 2024, eight new subscribers - service providers were connected to the system.

We are talking about non-bank financial institutions working in the field of online lending.

So now the NBU BankID system has 142 participants: 38 identifier banks and 104 subscribers - service providers.

99.9% of customers with bank accounts have the ability to access a wide range of remote services through the NBU BankID system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the BankID system of the National Bank is a state system of remote identification, using which citizens can easily and safely access online state, financial and commercial services.