During a working trip to the Donetsk Region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the command posts of the 41st separate mechanized brigade defending Chasiv Yar.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the command posts of the 41st separate mechanized brigade defending Chasiv Yar. I talked with the soldiers, heard the report of the brigade commander on the operational situation in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the 41st Brigade and the construction of defensive lines. I presented awards to the defenders. It is nice to thank and reward personally. Thank you for fighting for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian Donbas, for our people and for the Ukrainian life to defeat the russian ruins. Proud of our every warrior!" he reported.

According to the message of the Office of the President, Zelenskyy heard the report of brigade commander Serhii Romashko on the operational situation in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the 41st Brigade, combat missions and interaction with neighboring units were assigned. Romashko also reported on the construction of defensive lines and the installation of minefields.

The President noted that the brigade is now on one of the hottest, and possibly on the hottest axis of fighting for the state today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy during a working trip to the Donetsk Region held a meeting on the security situation in the region and examined the construction of fortifications.

Zelenskyy also made an inscription on a monument at the entrance to the Donetsk Region.