Russia's war with Ukraine became a challenge not only for Europe, but also attracted the attention of the whole world. Evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine has spread around the globe. Many journalists from the world's leading media are coming to Ukraine to show the world the truth about the war crimes of the Russian occupiers. Yes, of course, this is not their war, however, risking their own lives, they go to the front-line territories to tell people what "Russian peace" is.

About the work of journalists during the war, Ukrainian News Agency spoke with the British journalist of The Wall Street Journal, Alistair MacDonald.

The publication was prepared on the initiative of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine within the framework of the "Journalists are important!" project.

Serhii Bosak: How often have you been to war? How many times have you been to the war in Ukraine, at the front?

Alistair: I was in Afghanistan for two periods of about three weeks each, in Helmand and in Kabul. I very briefly participated in Libya. I have been to Ukraine three times, only once to an active front, for around three days at Soledar and Bakhmut

Serhii Bosak: In which Ukrainian front-line cities or in which directions did you visit Ukraine during the war?

Alistair: Bakhmut and Soledar

Serhii Bosak: Is it difficult to work on war?

Alistair: It is less difficult for me than maybe it would be for others, because I don’t spend as much time covering war. The travel is very time consuming and sometimes there are things you see, like, for me, reporting at a mental health asylum in Chernihiv, that can be more emotional.

Serhii Bosak: What was the most difficult trip, do you remember?

Alistair: In Ukraine? The mental health hospital in Chernihiv. I found it very moving and upsetting that people who had already been through so much in their life should experience what they did during this war. I felt very sorry for them. They often had nothing, no possessions, no family who visited them, terrible mental health issues and then they had to spend over a month in a basement cowering from fire, with several not living through the experience. Also, the work I did about people with disabilities, like autism, escaping from Mariupol. Not all of them made it.

Serhii Bosak: I know you were in Bakhmut recently. What impressed you the most there? And in general, what impresses you the most about the war in Ukraine?

Alistair: I found the nerves of the Ukrainian artillery men very impressive. Loud explosions would sound and they would not flinch. Their positive attitude to what they see as the outcome of this war, was also interesting, not least given the incredible pressure and danger they were under.

Serhii Bosak: Can you say, how important is what journalists do in war? That is, how important journalist's work in the war?

Alistair: Yes, hugely important. The world cannot ignore what goes on in wars as long as people write about them. Look at the wars in some African countries. People have forgotten about them because no one really writes about them now. Reporting exposes atrocities, human rights abuses and also shows human strength under pressure.

Serhii Bosak: What is the most difficult thing at work in war?

Alistair: The obvious pain and suffering of those who are under it. For some reporters being exposed to this and the violence can affect their mental health. I don’t do it enough, I don’t think.

Serhii Bosak: Have you come under shelling in de-occupied territories in Ukraine?

Alistair: Yes. Several times. Indeed, our car was engulfed by a fireball from one shell.

Serhii Bosak: Do you plan to return to the front in Ukraine for work?

Alistair: For sure. But that is up to my bosses.