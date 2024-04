On April 14-16, the first Summit of the "European Association of Ukrainian Woman" was held in the European Parliament.The goal was to discuss key issues related to the protection and support of women's initiatives in the European Union. The event was organized by the "European Association of Ukrainian Woman".

The summit brought together more than 60 activists and leaders of 30 women’s organizations operating across Europe (UK, France, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium).

The speakers were well-known Ukrainian women: Violetta Dvornikova, MarysyaGorobets, Natalia Valevska, Iryna Papusha, Olga Hamama, Olga Ruseva, Mariia Snytnikova and others.

The participants of the event shared best practices in women’s leadership, discussed ways to consolidate women’s organizations and initiatives aimed at protecting the rights of women and children, overcoming gender inequality, and stimulating economic growth and political participation.

Special attention was paid to supporting Ukrainian women who were forced to leave their homes because of the war. In particular, the issues of providing humanitarian aid, psychological support, as well as facilitating employment and integration into European society.

"The summit of the "European Association of Ukrainian Woman" has been held, but in a global sense, our work is just at the beginning. Now we will work to protect women’s rights, promote their political and economic participation, and fight gender inequality. I am proud of all of us. I am confident that together we can strengthen women's voices not only in Ukraine, but also in the international arena", said Violetta Dvornikova, Founder and Head of the "European Association of Ukrainian Woman."

The summit resulted in a resolution containing specific recommendations for implementing policies aimed at improving the lives of women in Ukraine and Europe.