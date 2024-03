Oles Dovgiy in the European Parliament calls on partners to join the establishment of Trauma and Rehabilitatio

On 20 March 2024, in Brussels, the first joint meeting of the National Health Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the European Parliament Subcommittee on Public Health took place.

Ukraine was represented by: the Chairman of the Committee — Mykhailo Radutskyi and members of the Committee — Oles Dovgiy, Valerii Dubil, Yana Zinkevych and Olha Stefanishyna, as well as by the Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Maryna Slobodnichenko.

The head of the Health Insurance Subcommittee, Oles Dovgiy, the author of the "ReabiCenter" initiative, appealed to European MPs for advisory support, purchasing modern equipment and rehabilitation specialists training in European medical institutions.

In addition, the parliamentarian reported that during the war Ukrainian doctors united in the ASIR (Association of Injury Surgery and Rehabilitation), the purpose of which is to establish the "Injury Surgeon" qualification and launch a unified system of "Trauma Centers".

"Ukraine is a European state. The majority of wounded Ukrainian soldiers return to the front after the high-quality rehabilitation to keep defending Ukrainian borders and the entire civilized world. Therefore, we must do our best to ensure that timely and high-quality medical care!”, stated Oles Dovgiy.

In response, European parliamentarians enquired on the issues of ensuring the patients` treatment under war conditions, including in the war zone, Ukrainians' access to psychological assistance, solving the understaffing problems in the healthcare industry, as well as the sufficiency of humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by the EU countries.

The head of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Public Health, Adam Jarubas, assured his Ukrainian colleagues of the European Parliament's unprecedented support for Ukraine on its path to the EU membership: "We, as a Subcommittee, understand that we must enlist the efforts to aid Ukraine in developing even a more potent health care system."

Further on, as the Russian war rages on, it destroys the critical infrastructure and basic healthcare industry services of Ukraine. Thus, as of 11 March 2024, the enemy damaged 1,740 medical facilities, 203 of which were completely destroyed.