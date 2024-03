Share:













On March 13, 2024, the District Court of Nicosia (Republic of Cyprus) sustained the claim by Sergiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, owners of the Ukrainian GNT Group holding company. It reversed an order appointing an interim receiver for G.N. Terminal Enterprises Limited, the Group’s parent company (Cyprus). GNT Group issued a press release to report this.

The receiver was appointed unlawfully on March 10, 2023, at the request of Argentem Creek Partners (ACP), a creditor.

The judges also reversed all the receiver's decisions and required the latter to provide a report of all their actions while in the office within 20 days of the decision date.

According to the beneficiaries, the ACP began a hostile takeover of the Group’s business in late 2022, whose core assets are concentrated at the grain terminal of the Odesa Commercial Sea Port. A number of actions taken by the creditor point to it.

For instance, in late December 2022, directors and legal domiciles of the Group’s subsidiaries engaged in transshipping grain in the seaport (Olimpex Coupe International, ZPK Inzernoexport, Metalsukraine Corp LTD) were unlawfully replaced or changed from Odesa to Lviv. In 2023, both the court and the Ministry of Justice declared illegal actions by the registrar Yurii Kozlov to the benefit of ACP and the detriment of Olimpex Coupe International.

In 2023, the ACP initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Olimpex Coupe International and Metalsukraine Corp LTD.

In March 2023, the creditor appointed a receiver to the Group’s parent company, G.N. Terminal Enterprises, which was named as the borrower in a US$ 75 million loan deal with Argentem. This appointment has now been quashed. ACP’s representatives failed to notify the owners of the receiver's appointment.

In May 2023, they initiated the winding-up of GNT Trade DMCC (Dubai). This company is the founder of the above-mentioned Ukrainian companies. This winding-up procedure is also currently contested in court.

GNT Group’s owners believe that all ACP’s actions were aimed at deliberately reducing the value of assets to take over the Group’s entire business as cheaply as possible and then resell it.

“In media interviews, ACP’s regional manager, John Patton, keeps emphasizing that he is an investor in a Ukrainian grain terminal. This is blatant manipulation. The ACP granted us a loan on strict terms. In December 2022, despite active restructuring negotiations and our search for investors, ACP began a hostile takeover of the GNT Group’s business. However, if one is an investor who has established control over and decided to use the debtor’s assets to develop one’s business, why wind it up?” Volodymyr Naumenko notes.

According to media reports, ACP’s regional manager, John Patton, negotiated a potential sale of GNT Group’s business to a third party without owning it in Vienna back in November 2022.

According to beneficiaries, ACP’s actions are causing material harm to Ukraine during the period of a terrible ordeal caused by the war against russia.

The press release states, “The decision of the District Court of Nicosia (Cyprus) gives hope that justice and the rights of the holding company’s owners will be restored.”

On July 6, 2023, the District Court of Nicosia (Cyprus) issued an order prohibiting the creditor-appointed receiver from taking any action and engaging in any transactions on behalf of G.N. Terminal Enterprises Ltd and from doing anything to wind up its direct and indirect subsidiaries. Prior to that, on February 7, 2023, the same court prohibited ACP and the property administrator it appointed from taking action to sell or come into possession of a grain terminal in the seaport of Odesa and the dry port.

According to earlier reports, GNT Group remained engaged in litigation against Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus and contemplated a counterclaim against its opponents’ credit agent, alleging collusion aimed to take over the Ukrainian holding company’s business and inflict multiple millions of damage.