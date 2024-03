Share:













Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation continues to provide assistance to the residents of Kharkiv and Kharkiv region who suffered from the Russian invasion.

Since June 2022, the Foundation has distributed food in the total amount of $552,000, and this is 177,000 servings – this was reported by the Foundation, which continues to distribute free hot food to those who need it.

You can find out the time and addresses of the assistance points on Instagram and Facebook.

Reference. Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation was founded in 2022 after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine. Pavel Fuks is a Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist, was born in Kharkiv, a citizen of Ukraine. The Foundation’s mission is to help as many Ukrainians as possible who are in trouble because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

His charitable projects cover the areas of social assistance, medicine, education, religious life and culture.

Thanks to the efforts of Pavel Fuks, the Church of the Holy Blessed Queen Tamara was built in Kharkiv. He gave funds for the reconstruction of school No. 4 in Kharkiv, where he studied, and participated in the restoration of the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic. He also finansed the installation of a monument to the Founders of Kharkiv and the Monument of Independence of Ukraine.

In 2014, Pavel Fuks was awarded the title “Honorary Citizen of Kharkiv”.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pavel Fuks bought two X-ray diagnostic complexes for two hospitals in Kharkiv – No. 17 and No. 25. The cost of the equipment is 13 million 400 thousand UAH. Pavel Fuks also paid for the delivery of humanitarian aid from Geneva. In 2020 he donated UAH 2.7 million to the families of officers and cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub, who died in a plane crash near Chuguiv, Kharkiv region.