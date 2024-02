Share:













The Ukrainian holding, GNT Group, continues its legal dispute with Argentem Creek Partners and Innovatus, planning a counterclaim against the creditors' agent for a criminal conspiracy to take over the business of the Ukrainian holding and cause multimillion-dollar damages.

This was reported in a company press release sent to our publication.

The Ukrainian company confirmed that on February 8 of this year, the High Court of England and Wales rejected the application to set aside the WFO (Worldwide Freezing Order) issued on January 13, 2023. However, as emphasized in the press release, this decision does not signify anything other than the continuation of the legal dispute.

This court decision can be appealed if GNT Group owners find economic and practical sense in doing so, and their assets may only be enforced based on the outcome of the arbitration dispute in the London Court of Arbitration.

As emphasized by GNT Group, opponents manipulate facts in the press, using statements such as "High Court confirms arrest," "seizure of assets will occur," and "Groza and Naumenko will no longer be able to appeal this arrest," which do not correspond to reality.

The Ukrainian holding noted that the real harm inflicted by WFO is not as significant as its use by creditors in an extremely dirty information campaign.

"The dispute itself is still ongoing, and within its scope, the London Court of Arbitration will consider not only the claims of Madison Pacific Trust Limited but also the counterclaim of GNT Group owners against the creditors' agent for a criminal conspiracy to take over the business of the Ukrainian holding and inflict multimillion-dollar damages," stated in the press release of the Ukrainian company.