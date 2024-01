Arkadiy Kartsan, a member of the Ukrainian boxing team, the country's champion in the weight class of up to 92 kilograms, was disqualified from international competitions in Hungary due to alleged drug use. The final of the tournament took place on Saturday, January 21.

Allegedly, Arkady Kartsan was in an inadequate condition for several days. This may have been due to drug use. He took selfies and posted videos on his Instagram story. The video shows slurred speech and confused thoughts.

"He was removed from the tournament and locked in his room. They called his mother to take him away," said one of the delegation members on condition of anonymity.

Kyrylo Shevchenko, the president of the boxing federation, accompanied the team throughout the competition. He has repeatedly publicly criticized drug use, and at the same time, illegal substances have already infiltrated the federation he heads. This discredits the sports organization and the entire Ukrainian sport.

Kyrylo Shevchenko is keeping silent about the situation. There are also no comments from the president of the National Olympic Committee, Vadym Hutzeit, or the acting Minister of Sports, Matviy Bidnyi.

As a reminder, in January 2023, it was reported that Kyrylo Shevchenko left Ukraine for Montenegro because of his ties to the Russian drug cartel Khimprom. The media associate Shevchenko with Kyiv criminal circles that covered street trading in the 1990s. He was the head of the Kyiv City Boxing Federation. He has ties to Kadyrov's men. In 2020, Shevchenko invited two children's boxing coaches from Chechnya, Rustam Chichayev and Valid Aidamirov, to Ukraine. They turned out to be security officials close to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.