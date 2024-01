Ferrexpo AG, a Swiss mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange, announces its intention to pay an annual bonus equal to the average monthly wage to the employees of the Ukrainian enterprises of the Group: Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The respective payment will be made in the first quarter of 2024.

Throughout 2023, the Group's enterprises maintained a competitive and stable average wage for all our employees, minimizing the transfer of employees to downtime with pay, following Ukrainian legislation. The company understands the importance of maintaining a stable income for employees and actively involved employees in performing security, household, and other auxiliary works during the total or partial cessation of production caused by the consequences of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

"We are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our staff and aim to reward them for their contribution to the success of our company. Even in the difficult conditions of war, the company maintained competitive employee salaries. Additionally, in January 2023, each employee received an annual incentive for their work in 2022 to maintain financial stability," says Yulia Klevova, HRD Ferrexpo in Ukraine.