Serhiy Bubka: through sports, we discover the depth of our possibilities and the strength of our spirit

Regular competitions of masters demonstrate that passion for sports knows no boundaries and age restrictions. Serhiy Bubka, a member of the International Olympic Committee, president of the International Masters Games Association, addressed the participants and organizers of the Winter World Masters Games Lombardy 2024 with these words.

“These games are a platform for all of us to showcase our talents, dedication and passion for our favorite disciplines. Let us not only strive for victory, but also enjoy the joy of participation, because it is through sports that we discover the depth of our capabilities and the strength of our spirit. Let's unite to honor such values as sportsmanship, honesty and respect, as well as demonstrate that passion for sports knows no boundaries and age restrictions," - noted the outstanding sportsman.

Serhiy Bubka also separately congratulated and addressed the Ukrainian team of athletes.

"It is an honor to stand before you. I extend a warm welcome to all of you and look forward to the opportunity to come together to celebrate the strong spirit of sport, make new friends and share the magic of camaraderie. We can use this opportunity to inspire each other, create lasting memories and demonstrate to others how the unchanging power of sports enriches our lives," - said Serhiy Bubka.

Separately, he thanked the host side and the organizing committee: “I want to take this moment to acknowledge the great dedication and hard work of the organizing committee, as well as the unwavering support of the mayors of the Lombardy region. Their efforts have played an important role in the preparation for this extraordinary event."

Athletes from 70 countries will participate in the Winter World Masters Games Lombardy 2024. The games will last until January 21.