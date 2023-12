Due to the actions of Judge Kamsha who is known to work for Korban, PrivatBank did not receive UAH 80 million,

Thanks to Nina Kamsha, Judge of the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Hennadii Korban's companies received free land plots for the construction of the Maiak residential complex in Dnipro. As a result, the state-owned PrivatBank lost UAH 80 million.

According to Dilova Stolytsia, Vitalii Kulik, political scientist and Director of the Center for Civil Society Studies, following was published:

“According to sources in the Dnipro City Council, Mr. Korban leased the plot for the construction of the Maiak residential complex on the grounds that his company seems to have simply stolen as an unfinished building from Venter LLC. The unfinished building was allegedly sold for UAH 240 thousand to GK Estate LLC (with construction costs of UAH 16 million), and even that money was never paid to Venter LLC. In the bankruptcy case of Venter LLC, the liquidator took steps to return the unfinished building by challenging this transaction. However, by a strange coincidence, Judge Kamsha, who we already know, appeared and ruled that the seizure of the unfinished building should be denied.

Two weeks later, GC Estate LLC merged the unfinished building with the Maiak residential complex in the real estate register. This was the basis for dismissing the claim in the court of appeal and the Supreme Court. Of course, the liquidator of Venter LLC filed a lawsuit to reclaim the unfinished building with Judge Kamsha, but was subsequently removed from the case. As a result, the state-owned PrivatBank did not receive repayment of the UAH 80 million loan from Venter LLC.

Korban got his land for construction. What interesting coincidences... He is currently deprived of his Ukrainian citizenship (it was suspended due to the acquisition of citizenship of another country). Hennadii Korban himself is outside Ukraine and communicates with investigators through his lawyers. And Judge Kamsha N.M. continues to protect the interests of who? Korban?" writes Vitalii Kulik.

He notes that, in addition to Allur Development LLC (founded by Oleh Levin and Hennadii Korban), which is involved in the Protasov Yar development case in Kyiv, GK Estate LLC, which has already been involved in construction scandals in Dnipro, is also involved in the construction of the Maiak residential complex.

As previously reported, Nina Kamsha, Judge of the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, recovered UAH 8 million from the Ministry of Defense in favour of the persons suspected of fraud.