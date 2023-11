Ukrgasbank case: Under NABU investigation, Oleksandr Ihnatenko refuses to explain to whom he will pay UAH 35 m

Oleksandr Ihnatenko, a defendant in the Ukrgasbank case, who was recently released from liability through a plea deal, refused to disclose where the funds from the so-called compensation for damages in the Ukrgasbank case would be allocated. The former official also did not say whether the bail money paid for him by Ukreximbank, where he held the position of the Board deputy chairman, was returned to the state budget.

On November 10, the HACC approved the agreement with the investigation of Oleksandr Ihnatenko in the Ukrgasbank case. As reported, the former Deputy Chairman of the Ukrgasbank Board got off a fine of UAH 51 thousand and an obligation to pay UAH 35 million in compensation for damages. The investigating authorities did not inform whom exactly this compensation was directed to, as there is no victim in the case. It is also unclear whether the bail posted by state-owned Ukreximbank on November 1 for Ihnatenko has been returned.

Later, the SAPO reported that the parties to the agreement with the investigation had to pay UAH 15 million to the Army of Drones as part of the UNITED-24 fundraising project. In particular, one of them, Bohdan Fedorushchenko, pledged to donate UAH 4 million for drones.

We asked Mr. Ihnatenko for a comment to explain the difference between the figures and where exactly the compensation for damages in the Ukrgasbank case would go, but as soon as the official heard that the journalists were calling, he refused to talk and did not answer our calls. We sent him a message in the messenger, but the questions remained unanswered as well. Given the public importance of the case and the amount of money involved, we are publishing a list of questions and reserve the right for Mr. Ihnatenko to answer them on the pages of our publication.

Here is a list of questions:

Does the agreement provide for the release of your liability? Do you consider your actions and those of your colleagues at Ukrgasbank to be criminal? There are no victims in the Ukrgasbank case. Do you have any idea where the UAH 35 million compensation (donation) will be allocated? Is it true that the compensation (donation) is voluntary and amounts to UAH 35 million? Is this money your official income in the state-owned bank? Ukreximbank has paid UAH 40 million as bailout money for you. Has this money been returned to the budget? Did you feel any pressure from the investigation? Were you asked to testify against former NBU Head Shevchenko? Is it true that you bought a Bentley while working for a state-owned bank?

Where did you get the money to buy the Bentley?

As a reminder, Oleksandr Ihnatenko is being investigated for embezzlement of UAH 200 million from the state-owned Ukrgasbank. In November last year, the HACC Appeals Chamber chose a preventive measure for Ihnatenko - detention with an alternative bail of UAH 40 million, which was later posted by Ukreximbank. Ihnatenko was charged with embezzlement of property by abuse of office by an organized group on a particularly large scale and committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.