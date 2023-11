Students of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was well presented by startups at the Web Summit 2023 in

The innovative developments of the team of students of the FICE of the National Technical University of Ukraine “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute '' and the NGO "IT Education Development '' were well represented at the just-concluded Web Summit 2023 in Portugal.

This year in Lisbon, at the world's largest IT conference, which gathered more than 70,000 participants, 25 Ukrainian startups and scaleups were presented, three of which were presented by students and research leaders of the National Technical University of Ukraine “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute”.

The team's stand at Web Summit 2023 attracted considerable attention from visitors. Maryna Mykhaylenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Portuguese Republic, acquainted herself with the works of Ukrainian students.

"The war is going on now. Everyone in Ukraine is focused on achieving one common goal - Victory! At the same time, Ukraine is already building its future with a more modern and innovative economy that will become part of the European economy. Such projects, presented today, can become a technological breakthrough tomorrow, promoting our country to leadership positions", Maryna Mykhaylenko noted.

The NGO "IT Education Development" team thanked the Ambassador for supporting Ukrainian students and developers.

The NGO "IT Education Development" participated in this event for the second time. The first visit occurred in 2021 when KPI students presented the development of the HU-Bot assistant robot with artificial intelligence, says Anatoliy Boyko, co-founder of the NGO and philanthropist. "This time, we presented three relevant developments - a bionic hand prosthesis, a drone for studying water bodies, and technologies for reconnaissance UAVs that overcome enemy means of radio-electronic warfare."

The students' projects pleasantly impressed the experts and attracted the interest of a number of investors. Among the guests of the team's startup stand was the shareholder of Arsenal Insurance company, Maryna Avdeeva, the managing partner of Unit.city Kostyantyn Yevtushenko, the HUB 4.0 innovation space investor, Valeriy Omelchenko and many others.

We remind you that the NGO "IT Education Development" was founded on the initiative of KPI alumni, following the example of the best technological universities in the world, such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Friends. The main task is to create conditions for developing Ukrainian students in IT by global trends.

Photo: Sofia Shovikova