The industry trade group of companies “SVIT AGRO” and its shareholders allocated funds for the purchase of an automatic detection and suppression system for enemy UAVs at the request of the Main Directorate of Radio-Electronic and Cyber Warfare of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was told by Oresta Brit, a volunteer and founder of the “BON” Charitable Foundation, on her Facebook page.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have at their disposal one of the best modern systems for automatic detection, identification and counteraction of UAVs manufactured by the German company Rohde & Schwarz.

This is not the first time farmers have helped the army. It was reported earlier that "SVIT AGRO" purchased Renault Duster cars, Eco Flow Delta portable charging stations, more than 1,000 bulletproof vests and personal protection kits, food products, and more. In addition, the company launched a large-scale project to provide service dogs of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and military formations with specialized drugs for antiparasitic treatment.

Starting from the winter of 2022, the industry trade group of companies "SVIT AGRO" and its shareholders directed more than 40 million hryvnias to the purchase of cars, thermal imagers, drones, charging stations, personal protective equipment, body armor and the latest anti-UAV systems at various requests of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The industry trade group of companies "SVIT AGRO" is a well-known leader in Ukraine in the supply of amino acids, feed additives, veterinary drugs, vaccines, acidifiers, premixes and other supplies to the domestic and world markets.