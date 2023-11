The Tolk Group, together with the Transcarpathia Regional Military Administration, presented the first educational project in Ukraine in the field of energy saving from the energy market company for younger children.

The project was presented during a briefing in the Transcarpathia RMA by the director of Zakarpattyaenergozbut LLC (Tolk Group), Nataliya Niemets and the Head of the department of digital development, digital transformations and digitalisation of the Transcarpathia RMA Vasyl Homonai.

"In Ukraine, we all understand that the experience gained during the previous heating period prompts us to think about the issue of a thoughtful attitude to resources, in particular to electricity, – said Vasyl Homonai, the Head of the department of digital development, digital transformations and digitalisation of Transcarpathia RMA. – We understand that the aggressor can repeat his actions, which is why it is so important to mobilise all resources, all opportunities for savings both at the level of enterprises and at the level of the population. I am grateful to Zakarpattyaenergozbut LLC for its initiatives to educate a generation that will know how to save resources. It is important!"

The director of Zakarpattyaenergozbut LLC, Nataliya Niemets, reported that within the framework of cooperation with Transcarpathia RMA, an initiative was launched to popularise a socially responsible lifestyle and a frugal attitude towards the environment and energy resources.

Zakarpattyaenergozbut LLC, as a member of the Tolk Group, is a socially responsible business; that is why we actively help socially vulnerable segments of the population, cooperate with charitable foundations, take care of children and internally displaced persons," said Nataliya Niemets. – Among our successful projects is an initiative aimed at supporting families called "Do bright things!", gift certificates, etc.

According to the company's director, due to the destruction caused to the Ukrainian energy system by the aggressor, energy saving and careful treatment of energy resources are topical issues today. This is an important component of strengthening the energy security and independence of our state.

"Careful attitude to energy resources should become our habit, and this habit is formed from childhood," emphasised Nataliya Niemets. – Therefore, precisely on International Saving Day, we present our new project on energy saving – a special brochure for children "Interpretive Tips of the Firefly".

This is the first educational project of its kind in Ukraine in energy saving from the energy market company for younger children, and we are glad to start it in Transcarpathia."

The educational project is aimed at helping children to form the right attitude to energy resources and the environment and to teach them to save electricity from an early age.

In the brochure, in an easy and interesting form for children, in an interactive format, where the child must independently find and add the Firefly figure according to a certain situation, the rules for the correct use of electrical appliances that will help save electricity are outlined.

The brochure is intended for children of preschool and primary school age; it will be distributed free of charge in Customer Service Centers of the Tolk Group, as well as distributed among children in schools and other educational institutions.