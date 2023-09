The new Olympic Dreams project's stage began in Bratislava with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine and the

The official launch of another camp of the Olympic Dreams international sports camps project took place in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. Handball, football, and karate teams will train in safe conditions this time. The start of the camp in the friendly Slovak Republic took place with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia, represented by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Slovak Republic Myroslav Kastran and the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic.

In the photo to the right: Oleksandra Novikova, Karen Balayan, Anatoliy Boyko, Myroslav Kastran, Peter Dedyk, Ihor Malynskyi, Oleksandra Starkova

"The war has been going on for over a year and a half. All the forces of the state are aimed at defeating the enemy. But at the same time, we understand that a whole generation of young Ukrainian athletes lost the opportunity to systematically train to represent our country in the world sports arenas adequately. Our duty is to support them in this difficult time and create an opportunity, at least temporarily, to protect themselves from constant air threats and to train fruitfully in life-safe conditions", said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Myroslav Kastran.

In the photo: Myroslav Kastran

Once again, the National Olympic Committee branch in the Kyiv region also supported the Olympic Dreams team substantially. Thanks to this cooperation, another group of athletes got the opportunity to train in safe conditions in friendly Slovakia.

"The branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine in the Kyiv region systematically supports the Olympic Dreams project. Thanks to this cooperation, many children of the Kyiv region, especially from the affected areas - the cities of Gostomel, Bucha, and Irpin, got a new sports experience abroad. For our part, we are always ready to contribute to developing this initiative aimed at preserving the Olympic Reserve of Ukraine", - emphasised the Head of the Kyiv regional branch of the NOC of Ukraine, Ihor Malynskyi.

Training camps have already been held in Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Spain during the project's existence. Slovakia was the next step in this systematic work.

"From the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we and the team of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation saw that the country's Olympic Reserve was under threat. Many young athletes left with their parents and never returned. Many athletes who remained in Ukraine had nowhere to train. Therefore, we began to work systematically on developing the Olympic Dreams project, and today, our sports camps are already represented in 5 countries. Each such camp is a significant contribution to the future Olympic champions of Ukraine", - noted entrepreneur, philanthropist and ideological inspiration of the Olympic Dreams project Anatoliy Boyko.

In the photo: Anatoliy Boyko

Soccer, handball, and karate players will use the best sports infrastructure of the neighbouring country for several weeks to improve their skills and raise their professional level. This was made possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic.

"Our country sincerely supports Ukraine from the very beginning of russian aggression. Therefore, when the Ambassy of Ukraine and the organizers of the OD approached us with the initiative to hold their next camp on the territory of Slovakia, we gladly joined this process. We are sure that this format of international sports camps will allow young Ukrainian athletes not to "fall out" of the training process, improve their professional form and have a positive effect on their psychological state. Also I thank the Slovak national federations and the National Sports Centre for their help to Ukrainian athletes," concluded the General Director of the Sports Section of the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Sport of the Slovak Republic, Peter Dedyk.

The event was also attended by representatives of the sports federations of the Slovak Republic - the Handball Federation of Slovakia, the Slovak Football Association and the Slovak Karate Union. During the event, the team of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation presented guests with exclusive postage stamps with the symbols of the Olympic Dreams project, made in collaboration with Ukrposhta, and handed over books in Ukrainian and English from the foundation's new partner, the #кныголав publishing house, to the Embassy's library.

We will remind you that the International sports camps Olympic Dreams project has been implemented by the Charity Fund "The Future for Children" for over a year and a half. During this time, the format of sports camps was successfully implemented in 5 countries: in the spring of 2022 - in Israel, in the summer of 2022 in Greece, in the winter and spring of 2023 - on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in the summer of 2023 - in Spain, in the fall of 2023 - in Slovakia. The project was supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the NOC of Ukraine of the Kyiv region, the Judo Federation of Ukraine, the city council of Irpin and a number of embassies of the host countries.