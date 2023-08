As anti-corruption obligations clash with financial uncertainties, the spotlight falls on Fast Per Anders, a Swedish financier and pivotal figure within UkrGasBank’s council of observers. He finds himself entangled in intricate concerns involving his earnings and allegations of ties to sanctions violations, writes the publication enovosty.com.

Fast Per Anders has amassed a considerable sum — 1 million hryvnias — in a mere 8 months of service on UkrGasBank’s board. However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg; beyond his role within Ukraine’s state bank, Anders is actively overseeing JTBC Bank in Georgia council — one of Georgia’s leading banks.

Amidst Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, hundreds of thousands of Russians have begun opening bank accounts with TBC Bank in Georgia. This development has captured public attention, given the possibility that the bank where Anders is active could be providing aid to Russian citizens in circumventing sanctions restrictions.

The role of Fast Per Anders, the Swedish banker, and member of UkrGasBank’s council of observers, becomes a focal point in light of his involvement in sanctions evasion and burgeoning trade links. The surging re-export of automobiles from Georgia to Russia, along with TBC Bank’s activities in the realm of "parallel imports", underscores the bank’s active role in assisting Russia in evading sanctions. As a key figure in the bank, Anders can hardly be unaware of its role.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that UkrGasBank recorded losses of 3.86 billion hryvnias last year. A portion of these funds was directed towards compensating foreign council members, including Anders. This allocation has raised questions about the fairness of such expenditures, particularly considering the bank’s status as a state institution.

In this scenario, ensuring transparency and accountability within UkrGasBank’s council of observers takes center stage. The queries surrounding the roles of foreign council members and their involvement in international financial operations necessitate further attention and in-depth investigation.