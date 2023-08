The Olympic Dreams project was launched in Spain with the participation of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in V

The Olympic Dreams project was launched in Spain with the participation of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Valencia and other distinguished guests. The event was held under the auspices of the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" as part of the Judo Valencia Training Camp, where one of the strongest teams of young Ukrainian athletes - students of Karen Balayan and Oleksandra Starkova - took part.

Olympic Dreams in Spain is the fifth stage of the project

"This is already the fifth big camp within the framework of the Olympic Dreams project, which we have been holding on the territory of friendly countries for the past year and a half. A systematic approach on the way to our main strategic goal - to support the Olympic Reserve of Ukraine in the most difficult times - is yielding results. This time the Kingdom of Spain sheltered our athletes, and we are very grateful to the Consulate of Ukraine in Valencia for supporting the children. Sport does not forgive pauses, so for August-September, we have already organised a camp for Ukrainian karate players, handball players and football players in Slovakia, and together with the Foundation, we are planning the following camps for young athletes of Olympic sports in new friendly countries," said the entrepreneur, philanthropist and ideological inspirer of the Olympic Dreams project Anatoly Boyko.

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and ideological inspirer of the Olympic Dreams project Anatoly Boyko

In addition to sports, the Olympic Dreams project acquaints the international community with Ukrainian values, so during the event, there was also a show of embroidery costumes by THE SVOE brand, which young participants of the project demonstrated. Among the guests and partners of Olympic Dreams,

the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Valencia, Pablo Gil Lopez;

the founder of the Damark Foundation Lucia Zadorozhna;

the head coach of the Israeli women's Olympic judo team Shani Hershko;

representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora in Spain;

and other distinguished guests were present.

Anatoly Boyko (left), Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Valencia, Pablo Gil Lopez (right)

"The spirit and desire of young Ukrainian athletes to continue their training despite the war in their homeland impresses and inspires many people. The Olympic Dreams project performs a very important, albeit difficult, job - it tries to provide its athletes with everything they need to have equal opportunities with athletes from other countries. Today, this work is essential," said the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Valencia, Pablo Gil Lopez.

Co-founder of the Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children" Oleksandra Novikova and the founder of the Damark Foundation Lucia Zadorozhna

Charitable organizations supported Olympic Dreams

The event was held with the support of the DAMARK ONGD Humanitaria Foundation in the premises of the library for Ukrainians, as well as Laura Gómez Ropinon, the founder of the Olympic Judo Sports Camp in Valencia and a member of the Valencia Judo Federation, which has provided Ukrainian athletes with shelter and the opportunity to train since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

We will remind you that the project of International sports camps, Olympic Dreams, has been implemented by the Charity Fund "The Future for Children" for over a year and a half. During this time, the format of sports camps was successfully implemented in 4 countries: in the fall of 2022 - in Israel, in the summer of 2022 in Greece, in the winter and spring of 2023 - on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in the summer of 2023 - in Spain. The project was supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the NOC of Ukraine of the Kyiv region, the Judo Federation of Ukraine and a number of embassies of the host countries.