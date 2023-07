Kharkiv businessman and philanthropist Pavlo Fuks purchased and donated 100 iFlight Nazgul XL10 quadcopters to the company’s soldiers of unmanned aviation complexes "Achilles" of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Ivan Sirko.

Pavlo Fuks wrote about this in his official Telegram channel.

"Our fighters know how to use them to bring our victory closer!" — he wrote.

Fighters of the company of the unmanned aviation complexes "Achilles" thanked Pavlo Fuks for the provided FPV drones and promised that they will fight against the Russian invaders with even greater force.

As it was reported earlier, Pavlo Fuks has already purchased and donated UAVs for the soldiers for over UAH 150 million, including DJI Matrice-300 quadcopters, DJI Mavic 3 drones, Ukrainian "Orlik", Nazgul XL10 kamikaze drones, and DJI Matrice 30T multicopters.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, businessman Pavlo Fuks has donated more than 10 million dollars in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense and the families of dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers, as well as Kharkiv residents and residents of the region who need the humanitarian assistance.

According to the results of 2022, the total amount of funds allocated for assistance exceeded 8 million dollars.

In May 2022, "Forbes Ukraine" reported that businessman and philanthropist Pavlo Fuks donated about 5 million dollars to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense, the National Guard of Ukraine, and to help the families of dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Pavlo Fuks is a businessman and philanthropist, born in Kharkiv, a citizen of Ukraine. His charitable projects cover the spheres of social assistance, medicine, education, religious life, culture and educational activities.

Pavlo Fuks is one of the initiators and co-founders of the Memorial Center. Together with other initiators on September 29, 2016 made a public commitment to erect a Memorial at Babyn Yar. Over four years, Pavel Fuks donated about $6 million for the construction of the Memorial.

Thanks to the efforts of Pavlo Fuks the temple of the holy noble queen Tamara in Piatykhatky was built. He financed the reconstruction of school No. 4, where he studied and also took part in the reconstruction of Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic. He financed the installation of a monument to the Founders of the city of Kharkiv and the Monument to the Independence of Ukraine.