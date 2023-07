The Ukrainian Kennel Union demands the exclusion of Russians from participating in the General Assembly of the

The Ukrainian Kennel Union (UKU) demands the exclusion of the Russian Kynological Federation (RKF) delegation from participating in the FCI General Assembly which will take place on August 21-22 in Geneva, Switzerland.

This was stated in the appeal sent by the UKU to the FCI and its member states. "Let us unite and insist on the strict implementation of Circular 22/2022, which prohibits representatives of the RKF from participating in all FCI related events, including the General Assembly and dog shows," urged the Ukrainian Kennel Union colleagues from other FCI member states.

The UKU revealed that during the 500 days of the war, Ukrainian Kennel Union sent over 50 letters to the FCI, and every fourth one concerned the issue of excluding Russia from the federation.

"In addition to the FCI General Committee, individual appeals were sent to FCI members regarding support for Ukraine and Ukrainian breeders in excluding Russia from the FCI. We also have ongoing difficult online and offline negotiations with members of the FCI General Committee, informing them about all the tragic events taking place in Ukrainian cynological activities as a result of Russian aggression," the UKU reported.

As a result of this months-long effort, the UKU has succeeded in achieving an official and public condemnation of the war in Ukraine at the FCI level, as well as a ban on holding CACIB dog shows in the territory of the Russian Federation and a direct ban on the participation of the representatives from Russia and Belarus in events under the auspices of the FCI.

In addition, the FCI has established a special assistance fund for Ukrainian breeders and has provided both direct targeted assistance to those who were forced to leave Ukraine due to the war and to those who remained in the country.

Additionally, the FCI has granted an unprecedented permission for breeders of the UKU to activate litters online and issue export pedigrees for dogs born outside of Ukraine.

The UKU also reported that, thanks to the support of the Danish Kennel Club and its President Jørgen Hindse personally, the union managed to host a photo exhibition at Eurodogshow 2023, which showcased the horrors of the war to the international canine community.

Furthermore, the UKU prepared and submitted appeals to the state authorities of Ukraine, including the Office of the President, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Sports, and members of parliament, with the aim of maximizing support for the exclusion of the RKF and the BCO from the FCI.

Regarding humanitarian aid, according to the UKU, the FCI has fulfilled over 20 requests for humanitarian assistance from the union, which enabled support to 54 UKU departments. This assistance was provided to 919 breeders affiliated with the union, as well as 156 individual members of the UKU.

The Ukrainian Kennel Union reported that during the 500 days of the war, the UKU had been preparing and providing specially trained dogs to the front line free of charge. Furthermore, since the beginning of the war in 2014, UKU breeders have trained and provided approximately 200 trained dogs to the front line.

"Despite all the difficulties and challenges of the war, the majority of employees of the UKU Head Office have remained at their workplaces and continue to support the organization and the front line. Due to the efforts of the UKU Head Office employees all our archives and electronic databases are being maintained, and UKU members can receive all the necessary documents to continue their cynological activities in the midst of ongoing shelling," emphasized the UKU.