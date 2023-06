Employees of the Aurum Group enterprises called for an end to the political persecution of the head of the com

The collectives of the enterprises that are part of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum consider the pressure from the security forces on Ms. Lebedieva and the group of companies she heads to be unjustified, based solely on political grounds, which may result in the country losing the business that feeds thousands of Ukrainian families, it is stated in the letters of appeal published on the company’s official website:

“We believe the introduction of personal sanctions is a continuation of completely unfounded pressure carried out by individual security officers in regards to Alona Lebedieva and the Aurum Group for more than a year. A year ago, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds that one of the enterprises of the group, namely the Svesky Pumping Plant, in 2017-2018(!) delivered pumping products for civilian(!) purposes to the territory of the russian federation (it should be noted that such deliveries took place without any violation of the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine in force at that time and in compliance with all the customs formalities)".

“In our opinion, solely due to the family connection, unreasonable pressure is being exerted both on Alona Lebedieva and on thousands of workplaces in the companies. Such actions, in fact, are domestic sabotage against the country’s economy and trust in the rule of law in Ukraine. After all, no court will be able to confirm the validity of the accusations, the country will lose patriotic business, thousands of Ukrainians will lose their jobs, and small cities – their main source of taxes.”

Moreover, as one of the appeal letters states, during the last 6 years the Aurum Group companies have been implementing technologies and productions that would allow to replace russian goods on the Ukrainian market:

“On the initiative of Alona Lebedieva, in the period of 2017-2023, many meetings at the highest level were conducted, press conferences were held, dozens of letters were sent to the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine, draft regulations were developed - with the aim of reducing the negative influence of the russian federation on the strategic sphere of railway transportation in Ukraine. Information about all this is available on the Internet in dozens of mass media.”

The appropriate letters of appeal from the employees of Aurum Group enterprises were sent, in particular, to the President of Ukraine, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the secretary of the National Security Council, and the business ombudsman.

Let us remind that on May 12, 2023, due to the decree of the President of Ukraine came into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 12, 2023 “On the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)”, which also mentions the name of Alona Pavlivna Lebedieva in the list of sanctioned persons, at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine.