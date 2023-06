Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant blown up is a Russian war crime aimed to undermine Ukrainian counteroffensive operation. It shows fear of the Russian regime and readiness to use any tools in order to avoid a defeat. French senator, a member for the defense committee Guillaume Gontard stated to Guildhall.

"With the explosion of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson oblast, Russia has once again committed a war crime. Out of fear of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Russian military cowardly endangered the lives of thousands of civilians in this region, in clear disregard of international war law. In addition to this humanitarian and ecological disaster, the Russian army bombed the population during their evacuation, an act of the highest barbarity", the senator stated.

"This latest violation of the laws of war shows that Putin is prepared to commit any atrocity to avoid military and political defeat. His imperialist vision is reflected in the death of many innocent lives", Guillaume Gontard said.

"The world will not forget these crimes committed in Ukraine and those responsible will be brought before the International Criminal Court", French senator summed up.

The undermining of the Kakhovskaya HPP by the Russians caused a strong reaction from parliamentarians in leading European countries. Politicians demand to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and aviation for the fastest possible success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive operation, to exclude Russia from the UN, and to confiscate and use Russian assets to compensate the damages.

Thus, a member of the Romanian Parliament from the "Salvation Union of Romania" party, Katelin Tenice, said that the response to Russia's detonation of the Kakhova hydroelectric plant should be Russia's exclusion from the United Nations Security Council.

Also in the German Bundestag, a member of the committee on international relations, Roderich Kiesewetter, commenting on the Russians' detonation of dams on the path of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation, called for the immediate supply of combat aircraft and long-range missiles to Ukraine, including German Taurus and American ATACAMS.

In turn, in the Parliament of Great Britain, a member of the House of Lords, Mehnad Desai, commenting on the undermining of river dams by the Russians in the path of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, advocated the creation of an international coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles for the purpose of the earliest possible occupation.