Today, Ukraine is in urgent need of a long-term, or at least a 5 yearlong, state provided program for health, well-being and rehabilitation. This will not only enable the planning of potential developments for the industry, but also attract private investors who will be able to focus on the long-term future. This was the topic of discussion during a conference of doctors and experts on the use of the latest technologies in the fields of physical rehabilitation and mental health with the help of the sanatorium "Chervona Kalina".

The conference was attended by well-known Ukrainian and foreign scientists, experts of the medical industry: in particular, Professor of Lviv National Medical University Lukyan Andriyuk, as well as assistant of the Department of Rehabilitation and leading specialist in Physical Therapy of the Republic of Poland, Master of Motor Rehabilitation, founder and designer of the manufacturer of innovative rehabilitation and physiotherapy equipment KINESIS Andzhej Boruta.

Upon realizing how difficult it will be for the country to raise the health industry on its own in the post-war period, one understands it is necessary to encourage investors and provide them with the opportunity to pursue this goal. Today, such a patron is, for example, the international Bio-Renovation company AREGY Group, which invests in the development of its health-oriented facilities, in particular, the sanatorium "Chervona Kalina"; they noted that today the Ukrainian sanatorium industry is in dire need of additional development. But for this industry to truly flourish, a tight-knit medical community within it must be formed and must attract leading international specialists and technologies.

Colleagues from the Volyn region, employees of the sanatorium "Snowdrop", joined the conference event, which was held in the Rivne region’s sanatorium. Both "Chervona Kalina" and "Snowdrop" hold closely the principle of taking a 100% individual approach in the treatment of each patient.

"Thanks to the organizers, we had the opportunity to exchange experience and knowledge with colleagues, who are very well acquainted with the fundamental areas of a sanatorium's operations and can provide appropriate health services to those who have suffered complex disasters, especially now in war conditions. After all, the war forced many of Ukraine’s best specialists to move abroad," said Lukyan Andriyuk, professor at Lviv National Medical University, "But my greatest gratitude goes to those professionals and patriots who strive to restore and develop our natural treatment centers, full-fledged substitutes for the expensive drugs that do not always achieve the promised result."

According to the director of the sanatorium "Chervona Kalina", Elena Popova, even today, when there is war in Ukraine, we cannot forget about a no less important battlefront - the nation’s health. "It is evident that today the forces of both the military and us, civilians, are aimed at only one thing: a swift, unambiguous and unconditional victory. Nevertheless, we must also think about our future: the health of today's and tomorrow's generations of Ukrainians," explained Elena Popova, "Today, my colleagues and I have taken another important step towards a promising and healthy Ukraine."

Previosuly, the chairman of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Vitaly Koval, announced the creation of a hub for the training of rehabilitation specialists in the Rivne region. The sanatorium "Chervona Kalina" is already working on the education of appropriate specialists, and is an excellent base for recovery and treatment, while also filling and aiding the region’s budget.