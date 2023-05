Chertok Feliks Full Dossier. Who are creative businessmen and why are they the future of the market?

Felix Chertok , his journey as an entrepreneur and investor is a real-life example of how perseverance and consistency pave the way. Yes, there is no single recipe for success in business. And something that worked in 99% of cases, may fail tomorrow. But there are tips that will help both those who are just at the beginning of their business journey and those who are thinking about expanding their business.

Don't be afraid to experiment

Chertok Felix started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16 and worked in various fields. Felix Chertok business ranged from a video rental to one of the largest alcoholic beverage distribution companies - the “AV” Trading House, which offers consumers such brands as Green Day, Ukrainka, Helsinki, Adjari, Dovbush Karpatskyi, Kosher Collection wines. You should not stop at one single success, especially now, when the situation on the market changes every day.

By diversifying the portfolio of businesses, the entrepreneur achieved success by allowing himself to make mistakes, learn and create truly innovative products.

"A mistake is an inseparable and important part of human life. A mistake opens up opportunities, it's the key to ascension", — from Feliks Chertok dossier.

Currently, more than 200 employees work in the "AV" Trading House, and the company itself supplies the market with more than 24 million bottles of various alcohol of consistently high quality. Therefore, Felix Chertok is developing other directions and investing in promising IT projects.

Keep learning. Felix Chertok on the importance of continuous improvement.

Higher education gives a start to professional life, and this is only the beginning if you want to operate with relevant knowledge. Networking, courses, business literature are all a necessary part of success. Felix Chertok admires Yitzhak Calderon Adizes practices, seminars on marketing, team management and sales.

Also, when you teach other people, you become a better expert yourself. Therefore, do not be afraid to share knowledge with businessmen who are just starting their journey. Fear limits your abilities and prevents you from finding business partners like Chertok Felix.

Surround yourself with talented people

It sounds obvious, but many entrepreneurs forget this simple truth. Do not focus all the processes on yourself, look for employees to add to the team who will build processes together with you. Educate and inspire people, guide them - then you will create a brand that will work autonomously, and you will have the resources for new discoveries like Chertok Felix.

Keep the balance

Being an entrepreneur is a 24/7 job, with no days off, vacations, and often sick days, says Chertok Felix. But the more you do, the more you can do. From time to time press the "Pause" button, spend time with your family and children, look for interesting hobbies that will complement you. Entrepreneur Feliks Chertok has seven children, with whom he tries spending most of his free time, likes skiing and amateur football.

Help those who need it. Businessman Chertok Felix about the social component of business and his life.

When we talk about business, first we think about commercial success, numbers in financial reports. Support these indicators with social responsibility and use your opportunities to support those who are currently struggling.

Thus, Felix Chertok supports several charity projects that take care of the elderly, including refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and children who became orphans at an early age.

Felix Chertok’s enterprise “AV” Trading House has been supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. The necessary ammunition was purchased for all employees who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces with the company's funds. Funds are allocated monthly for army equipment and humanitarian aid.

Businesses should help society, because they are inextricably linked. In prosperous communities, companies also have more opportunities for development.

"Entrepreneurship is DNA, and entrepreneurs are people who create new products, change the world, and define the face of the country", — Felix Chertok about Ukraine.

Cooperate with the competition

Competitors are the driving force of the business, not an obstacle. If you cooperate with your competitors, follow the rules of the market and create a better product, your business will flourish. Unfair ways of conducting business and trying to become a monopoly only lead to the suffering of the brand's consumers. Chertok Felix considers competitors as colleagues who motivate you to work harder.

Believe in what you're working on, don't stop at what you have achieved, and above all, be honest. Humanity and openness are the keys to a business that will be successful for years.