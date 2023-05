The owner of Aurum Group, the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group, Alona Lebedieva, considers the decision to include her name on the NSDC sanctions list an attempt to raid the business, according to the company’s website:

"When you actually don’t see any plausible justification of WHY criminal proceedings are being opened against you, or why you are included in the sanctions list, the only reasonable explanation that comes to mind is that someone, having liked your business, wants to take advantage of the situation in the country and raid it" noted Alona Lebedieva. "Someone, through clerks in the corridors of power, has misled the top leadership of the country, misled the president, and put a document with my name on it, for approval"

An appropriate appeal to the law enforcement agencies was sent, demanding to deal with the situation accordingly and bring the offenders to justice:

"I’m turning to our law enforcement agencies, I’m turning with a demand to see into my being unjustifiably included in the sanctions lists! I demand that all the persons involved in this case be identified and punished! I demand to reveal these dirty cops, for whom we pay our taxes, but they actually work for their own enrichment! I demand to stop the raiders’ audacious hunt for my business, a business that feeds thousands of families and supports the country’s economy" noted Alona Lebedieva. "I have no doubt, I will be able to protect my own reputation either with the help of Ukrainian justice or, if circumstances dictate, I will turn to European justice, because I know that the truth is on my side"

It should be mentioned that on May 12, 2023, due to the Decree of the President of Ukraine No. 279/2023 came into force the Decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine dated May 12, 2023 "On the application and introduction of changes to personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)". The list of the persons includes Alona Lebedieva, the owner of Aurum Group.