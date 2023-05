The surgical department of one of Kyiv's state-run clinical hospitals has recently been replenished with twenty electric and mechanical functional beds, which were not available here at all, as well as twenty medical cabinets to go with them.

This clinical institution is famous for its team of highly qualified doctors. But its equipment had long been in need of modernisation. However, during the war, the purchase of medicines, medical supplies and equipment is a major challenge for both state and local budgets.

For Europeans, however, such beds are commonplace: they can be adjusted to the desired height, are easily transported, disinfected, and have a special mattress that adapts to the contours of the body. The angle of inclination of the leg and head sections is regulated by an electric control panel, allowing the wounded to change the height from the floor to the bed, making it easier to get up, lie down and move around. The bed frame is made of steel: heavy-duty, reliable, and resistant to increased stress.

The headboard can be quickly removed if necessary. Folding aluminium handrails provide quick access to the patient and additional protection. The five-inch wheels allow the bed to be moved quickly in the room, and the brakes lock it in place. In the event of a power outage, the bed returns to its original position. These are the beds that the surgery department received.

"These functional beds are for wounded servicemen. Those who cannot walk, move or turn their heads on their own can do all this with the help of a remote control. These beds simply save lives," comments the leading surgeon.

He adds: "Many medical facilities in the country simply stopped functioning due to the destruction, so the burden on the surviving institutions has increased. Equipping them, modernising them, and updating their material base is a vital issue.

Today, the Help for Ukraine Charitable Foundation has provided us with such a "reinforcement". These beds are designed specifically for surgical departments. Our department has never had any of them before. Not a single one. Our colleagues from other specialised institutions advised us to contact the foundation.

This is comfort for military personnel with varying degrees of injury, and convenience and efficiency for doctors. During the war, Ukraine needs different types of assistance. First and foremost, it is for our defenders. We are grateful to the volunteers for being active, caring and helping us in our common trouble. We are united, which means everything will be fine."

"Our doctors need to work in modern conditions that are comfortable for the patients they treat, and first and foremost for the wounded soldiers. We are very grateful to both the doctors and our friends from Germany," says Stepan Aslanian, President of the Help for Ukraine Charitable Foundation. "Over the past year, we have handed over more than 150 units of expensive diagnostic equipment to various medical institutions in Ukraine, and a total of about 1,000 tonnes of humanitarian goods - equipment, furniture, medicines, consumables and rehabilitation equipment. We are in constant contact with the chief doctors, so we know the needs of almost everyone: when, where and what needs to be delivered," summarises Vilen Fatalov, Vice President of the charity.

This is not the first visit of the volunteers from the "Help for Ukraine" Charitable Foundation. Previously, the foundation delivered five boxes of eye surgery kits, two medical beds and a box of Octenisan MD nasal gel to the hospital.