Olimpex Coupe International, associated with Ukrainian businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko, is trying to "blur" assets through banks and avoid payments to US creditors. RBC-Ukraine writes about it.

According to journalists, Olimpex Coupe International, which is part of the GNT Group, uses illegal schemes with the banks "Pivdennyi", "Vostok" and "Zapad Banka" of Podgoritsa (Montenegro) to withdraw assets of GNT Group. Such actions take place on the background of bankruptcy procedures initiated by Argentem Creek Partners (ACP) and Innovatus Capital Partners (Innovatus) due to non-payment of debt by GNT, constant violations of agreements, and poor management.

One of the schemes of Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko - a fake loan from the Bank " Pivdennyi" for $ 17.5 million, where half of the grain terminal in the Odessa port appears as a pledge. At the same time, the terms of fulfillment of the liabilities were stated until July 31, 2024, but in January this year the bank launched the procedure for recovery of assets. The processes were intensified at the moment when ACP and Innovatus reported bankruptcy.

Despite numerous violations, such as the ban on the loan agreement to transfer the property of the grain terminal on the bail, the bank sold assets of GNT to "Sanolta" LLC from Sunolta Group for UAH 156 million ($ 3.6 million). This price is very strange, as the full value of the terminal is directly estimated at $ 350 million, while 50% were sold less than $ 4 million. There were similar lending schemes implemented with the help of other banks - "Vostok" and "Zapad Banka" of Podgoritsa (Montenegro).

Let us remind that the total amount of GNT Group's debts to US funds reaches $ 142 million. GNT constantly postponed the payment terms and provided unreliable information on commercial activities. The company insisted that from April to June 2022 there were no trade operations carried out, but de facto the company exported sunflower oil, sunflower seeds and sunflower meal. Interestingly, those millions of dollars transactions were in favor of the already mentioned Sunolta group.