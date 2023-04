UAH 20 million will be awarded to a Ukrainian UAV manufacturer whose drone will fly and land on Red Square in Moscow during the May 9 parade. This award was announced by Volodymyr Yatsenko, the co-founder of Monobank and the manufacturer of the Dovbush T10 UAV, on the air of the United National Telethon. Anyone who wants to can join and increase the amount - he also published details with a link to the bank on his Facebook page.

"May 9 is a very good moment. Because, as I read, Putin is planning a parade on Red Square, and there will be a lot of military. That is, they will be, as they say, "legitimate military targets". So I call on everyone who has relation to the production of UAVs - let's create a "holiday" for him. So, I am officially awarding a prize to a Ukrainian UAV manufacturer, whose aircraft, with the help of the military, of course, will fly and land on Red Square in Moscow on May 9. The prize amount is currently UAH 20,000,000. I hope that this amount will be fairly divided between the manufacturer and the military operators who will successfully complete the task, and will be directed to the improvement of the UAV. To avoid misunderstandings, the wings should have a Ukrainian slogan, for example, Glory to Ukraine, Glory to Heroes, etc. By the way, our Dovbush will fly outside the competition, so that it does not look like a game in own goal. That is, I will not pay the premium to myself. I opened a bank, and it already has UAH 20 million from me. If someone of those who are interested would like to join, I made it larger in size - up to UAH 40 million," Volodymyr Yatsenko said.

He noted that this is a task that is quite realistic to accomplish, because they had already made a "training flight" on March 28, when a small drone with Ukrainian slogans was found in New Moscow - 45 km from Red Square.

"On March 28, there was already news that a small training aircraft with Ukrainian slogans flew to New Moscow. But it touched a high-voltage line. We didn't fly only 45 km to Red Square. It was preparation for the parade. We watched how they reacted - whether they see us or not. And I can say that everything will be fine. So let's arrange a "holiday" for them together,” Volodymyr Yatsenko urged.

In addition, the developer of Dovbush said that his team is currently working on creating a drone that can cover distances of 500 and 1,000 kilometers.

"We are currently working on making sure that there are both 500 and 1,000 km. Every city in Russia must feel that it is at war, that the war is close, every military object can be hit by our drones. Then this war will end very quickly," noted Volodymyr Yatsenko.