The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Ukrainian volunteer community "Charitable Fund "For Ukrainians", and "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported . The parties agreed to coordinate their efforts in developing the city of Irpin and other cities affected by Russian aggression and to support sports initiatives among the city's residents.

"Our ministry closely cooperates with the volunteer movement and is open to initiatives from Ukrainian benefactors, especially when it comes to supporting sports in war-torn cities like Irpin. I am sure that the signing of today's Memorandum is the first step towards implementing sports projects that will positively impact the development of sports and youth in this region," said Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait.

One of the areas of interaction is to work on improving Ukraine's international image in physical culture and sports, as well as popularizing a healthy lifestyle.

"The signing of today's Memorandums is another stage of systematic work on the restoration of the sports infrastructure of the city of Irpin and the support of residents, especially children who are engaged in professional sports. Currently, eliminating the consequences of the occupation and returning the city to normal life is one of our main tasks, and I welcome new partners who are ready to join this important work," stressed Angela Makeeva, secretary of the Irpin City Council.

During the signing, the parties noted the need for further joint work regarding the comprehensive support of sports initiatives. They discussed further cooperation regarding the project of international sports camps Olympic Dreams, which is implemented by the team of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation.

"For more than a year, since the beginning of the military aggression, "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation has been systematically working to provide all needed support to children from war-affected regions of Ukraine. In the summer of 2022, one of the tracks of this work was to provide young athletes with the opportunity to continue their training, which soon turned into a major International sports camp Olympic Dreams project. Thanks to one, more than 150 young Ukrainian athletes could continue training under Greece and Cyprus's peaceful skies. Together with our new partners, we will be able to develop this project even more effectively, which means that more Ukrainian athletes will be hardened and prepare for international competitions, representing our country in the future," stressed Anatoliy, an entrepreneur and patron of "The Future for Children" Charitable Foundation Foundation Boyko.

Before the war, the Future for Children Foundation took care of children in the boarding school at the Nyzhnebystrovska Gymnasium. With the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a shelter for internally displaced people was created on the territory of the gymnasium.

To date, the Foundation's team has already supported more than 500 mentees (children of the gymnasium and IDP families with children), and the number is constantly growing.

Since 2022, the Foundation has been developing the project of international sports camps "Olympic Dreams", the main purpose of which is to support Ukrainian athletes, their recovery, as well as ensuring their sustainable training process and gaining international sports experience for the future victories of Ukraine on world arenas. The 2022 report is on the Foundation's website.



Photo by the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports