The head of the political department of the "Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow" (CFACT), Duggan Flanakin, published an article for the International Business Times, in which he spoke about a large-scale international campaign to discredit the Ukrainian holding company GNT Group, which is conducted by the creditors of Argentem Creek Partners (ACP) in order to seize its assets.

In his article, Flanakin says that GNT Group is among the 10 largest exporters of Ukraine and is one of the leaders of the country's agricultural sector. And what exactly this business is trying to seize the hedge fund Argentem Creek Partners.

He notes that while Ukrainians are courageously fighting for their freedom and territorial integrity, the ACP initiates a conflict that endangers the "Grains Agreement", which was achieved thanks to the efforts of Ukraine and the entire world community represented by the UN.

Flanakin points out that after the launch of the "Grain Corridor", GNT Group offered ACP to make the first payment in the amount of $10-15 million, as well as to pay 50% of the holding's income every month (about $4 million in the current situation), which would allow for a certain period to fully repay $75 million loan and accrued interest.

But while the negotiations seemed to continue — creditors held secret meetings in Europe with Ukrainian officials and businessmen to coordinate efforts to capture GNT Group, and also prepared a large-scale disinformation campaign.

According to him, disinformation is being spread by the people of Kateryna Zasukha, a Ukrainian entrepreneur, owner of the "Borg Expert" publication, and Valentyn Zasukha's wife, a lawyer at Hillmont Partners, which is helping ACP legally competently seize the assets of GNT Group.

Therefore, Duggan Flanakin calls the actions of Argentem Creek Partners an attempt to seize Ukrainian business in the conditions of war and calls their disinformation campaign a discrediting of the "Grain Agreement" in the eyes of the world community, which made enormous efforts to ensure that this agreement was concluded at all.