A charity brunch with representatives of Ukrainian creative industries took place in the capital of Slovakia

Yesterday, on February 23, Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, hosted a charity brunch for the representatives of creative industries organized by Ukrainian companies and public organizations. Besides the charitable aspect and acquaintance with Ukrainian culture, the participants discussed possible directions of cooperation and mutually beneficial development of the industry between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Within the framework of the event, the United Content Hub company, which is focused on the co-production of films and TV series for the markets of Central and Eastern Europe, was presented to the Slovak business audience.

"We have accumulated a lot of experience and great potential, which, in my opinion, is very relevant to the European market. During this difficult war year, many Ukrainian companies were able to adapt to new conditions and expand into new markets. I think that we have something to offer to Slovakia as well", - said Andriy Nogin, general producer of the United Content Hub.

Photo by Anastasia Meteleva

Novikova Agency acted as the co-organizer of the brunch from the communication sector and presented two charitable projects to help Ukraine.

"In addition to communications for business, our agency pro bono is engaged in the development of the charitable foundation "The Future for Children" and its project of international children's sports camps "Olympic Dreams", aimed at maintaining the Olympic reserve of Ukraine, as well as supporting the NGO "IT Education Development", which implements synergy projects between student organizations, business and government. These projects are particularly relevant today and aim to support the development of our young people, both in Ukraine and in the international arena», - said the founder of Novikova Agency Oleksandra Novikova.

During the brunch, there was also a charity fundraiser for the war-affected citizens of Ukraine and for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

United Content Hub s.r.o. is a Slovak company, focused on the production, distribution and promotion of films and series in Central and Eastern Europe.

Novikova Agency is a Ukrainian communications agency, also working in Europe and the United States, specializing in development of communication strategies for b2b and b2c sectors, branding development, websites, creating digital-campaigns and other ways of brands promotion.