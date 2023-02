The city-forming enterprise continues to actively help the population of Svesa. This was stated in the message of Aurum Group.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, “Svesky Pumping Plant”, which is part of the Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum and is a city-forming enterprise, continues to support the local population: “We are providing the entire population of Svesa with the humanitarian goods on a permanent basis, we supported the entire chain of milk supply from the farmer to the population during the occupation, – shared the general director of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii, – Authorized by the shareholder, Alona Lebedieva, the metal constructions were handed over to the village council for making sports grounds”.

General Director of Aurum Group Andrii Zharii also noted: “We clearly understand that business is to play a key role in the restoration of Ukrainian cities, and therefore business must actively help on the ground – restore sports grounds, kindergartens, schools and hospitals.”

As it was previously reported, Aurum Group’s “Svesky Pumping Plant” paid more than UAH 8 million in taxes in full in 2022 and continues to pay salaries to the plant’s employees, despite the fact that production volumes currently do not cover these costs.