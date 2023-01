SBI investigate murder of Kireev, banker and member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiation with Russia

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the criminal proceedings related murder of banker and member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia Denys Kireev by SSU employees in Kyiv last March.

Ukrainian News was informed about this by the SBI.

"Such criminal proceedings are being investigated. A group under the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating. The SBI is part of the group", - the representatives of the department said.

No other details were disclosed.

The press service of the SSU also confirmed Ukrainian News such a criminal proceeding has been opened and is being investigated by the SBI.

However, the SSU did not want to comment on both the investigation and the murder of Kireev.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense said that a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia, Denys Kireev, died while performing a special task.

Earlier, a source of Ukrainian News in the law enforcement agencies reported that the SSU employees killed Denis Kireev, a member of the delegation of the first negotiation group in Gomel (Belarus), during the detention.

It is reported that Kireev was killed in Kyiv.

He was suspected of treason.

According to the media, Kireev had free access to the office of the head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov, and to the head of the State Security Service, Kirill Budanov.

He had commemorative departmental awards from both special services.

In the period from 2006 to 2008, Kireev worked at the company "SKM Finance", where he held the position of deputy general director.

Kireev's next place of work was the Austrian company GROUP SLAV AG Klyuevych, located in Vienna.

At the same time, in the period between 2006 and 2012, Kireev was a member of the supervisory board of Ukreximbank.

He also held the position of first deputy chairman of the board of Oschadbank under the quota of the Klyuyevs, from 2010 to 2014.

In addition, Kireev was involved in the management of private funds Private equity Fund and Fixed income Fund.

According the media, Denys Kireev worked for the Russian special services for many years.