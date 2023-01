The international law firm Wolf Theiss should reconsider its relations with the company's managing partner Taras Dumych because he is defending Russian crime lord Tamaz Somkhishvili, who is found to be involved in fulfilling orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense for the repair of combat aircraft.

Human rights activist and volunteer Oleksandr Aronets tells about this on the social network Facebook.

“Some Ukrainian lawyer embarrassed himself, publicly defending a ‘good Russian’ in the pro-Russian "Vesti". Moreover, the media reports that this ‘good Russian’ is repairing Su and MiG aircraft for the Russian army! Besides, this ‘good Russian’ wants to extort $100 million from Kyiv in courts for the reconstruction of Kharkiv Square, which has never occurred! Thus, the ‘good Russian’ is the same Russian citizen Tamaz Somkhishvili and the lawyer himself confirmed his Russian citizenship. The infamous defender of ‘good Russians’, contractors of the Russian army, is Taras Dumych, Head of the Ukrainian branch of the international company Wolf Theiss,” says the human rights activist.

According to him, the media reported on the work of Tamaz Somkhishvili’s company for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Somkhishvili has recently been accused of working for the Russian Ministry of Defense, for which he repairs the Russian combat Su and MiG aircraft at the Tbilisi Aircraft Plant, which he controls through his own son on the board. Besides, in the Odesa scheme, he and another Russian citizen Trukhanov stole land from the state racetrack and sold it to Kivan for $ 11 million. Yesterday, there was a real benefit of his lawyer Taras Dumych, who used the pro-Russian trash media "Vesti", where he gave a paid interview about his client. The interview, in fact, looks like a surrender to the Security Service of Ukraine,” continues the volunteer.

Oleksandr Aronets quotes the statements of lawyer Taras Dumych in the scandalous interview.

“So, the lawyer claims that his client did not reconstruct Kharkiv Square, but not because he wanted to squeeze out the land and sell it, as he did in Odesa, but because he was prevented from doing so. After it has been proven that the ordinary ‘British investor’ has a valid Russian registration and housing in Moscow, lawyer Dumych says that it is not a big deal. Journalists revealed the documents with the last date of registration in Moscow being 2021, although Dumych closes our eyes to the truth and says that his client has not lived in Russia for 14 years! Apparently, he goes to the resort in Moscow,” resents the human rights activist.

Lawyer Taras Dumych admits that his client Tamaz Somkhishvili is a citizen of Russia, but does not see anything wrong with it.

“He confirms the fact that Somkhishvili is a typical Russian oligarch! Indeed, he had a business in the Russian Federation, his own oil field, as well as Lukoil, Tomsk Oil, and Rosnefteksport. Then, the Ukrainian lawyer says that Lukoil is a respectable company, and states that if someone accuses his client of Russian citizenship, they should also accuse Zelenskyy and Reznikov of treason. Also, his client plans to sue Ukraine during the war, demanding great funds from it,” Oleksandr Aronets quotes the lawyer as saying.

The human rights activist addresses the international law firm Wolf Theiss.

"I think that the SSU should check these facts. I urge Wolf Theiss to reconsider its relations with Dumych, since it is taboo to protect persons who directly participate in the war against Ukraine and the entire civilized world, and such people should be non-handshakable! Do you want to be a devil’s advocate? No problem, but you will not be able to work in Ukraine anymore," summarizes Oleksandr Aronets.