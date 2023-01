The Russian company RoyalPay (a legal entity of the 1xBet operator), against which the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions on January 12, worked in Ukraine during martial law, supported the Russian army and still has accounts in Ukrainian banks. The company's activities were supposed to be blocked by the NBU Banking Supervision Department under the leadership of Natalia Degtyareva, but the National Security and Defense Council received information about RoyalPay's work in Ukraine only at the end of the year. Human rights activist and volunteer Oleksandr Aronets reported about this on his Facebook page.

“Is it the Russian betting company 1xBet, which publicly supports financially the Russian army? That's right, friends! This very company has been working legally in Ukraine for 10 months of the full-scale war. It robs billions of Ukrainian losers, collects these billions into accounts in Ukrainian banks, and then sends them to support the "Russian heroes of the special military operation", writes Oleksandr Aronets.

According to the human rights activist, the NBU Banking Supervision Department under the leadership of Natalia Degtyareva did not take any action to block the activities of the Russian company, and information about RoyalPay's work in Ukraine got to the National Security and Defense Council only at the end of the year.

"And who is hiding the whole scheme? It turns out that this is not some kind of simpleton, or a deputy from the OPZZh (Opposition Platform For Life), but this is probably the National Bank of Ukraine. The NBU has a corresponding department of banking supervision, headed by Natalia Degtyareva, who for some reason ‘has not been noticing’ game-military invaders under her nose for 10 bloody months. Only at the end of the year (!!!), the documents went to the National Security and Defense Council and on January 12, Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against RoyalPay, which is a legal entity 1xBet," stresses Oleksandr Aronets.

He said that after the introduction of NSDC sanctions against the Russian company, more than UAH 3 billion remained blocked on accounts in Ukrainian banks.

"According to available information, the percentage of the work of Russian banks aka Sense Bank (ALFA BANK) in Ukraine was used to support the Russian army. According to a source in the NBU, more than UAH 3.2 billion has been blocked on RoyalPay’s accounts in Ukraine in Crystal Bank and Accord Bank. And this is just a drop in the sea. These are the funds that the financiers of the ‘Russian heroes’ did not have time to withdraw, "says Oleksandr Aronets.

The human rights activist states that he considers the activities of the NBU official to be deliberate harm to the national interests of Ukraine.

"Hey, the Defence Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation! The NBU is a body that ensures the financial security of the state. And there are direct signs that the enemy's agents are working in this body. I can’t get it why Ms. Degtyareva, who knew very well, firstly, who was behind RoyalPay, and secondly, that this ‘who’ openly finances the Russian army, did not stop the activities of sponsors of Russian killers? I have only one theory – the agent was recruited, he/she was recruited a long time ago and just as long ago he/she systematically received payment for treacherous services," writes Oleksandr Aronets.

The human rights activist said that law enforcement agencies should assess the actions of the leadership of the relevant NBU department, as well as establish the volume of illegal activities of the Russian company in Ukraine.

"I think that it will not be Newton's Binomial for law enforcement officers to find and document accounts where Russian money regularly accumulated and also set the total volume of these flows. Can all these billions have long been counted and documented by law enforcement officers, but for some reasons have not yet been formalized into criminal proceedings, suspicions of traitors and detention? If so, these ‘reasons’ also have their own grounds and are a crime as well. I ask you to consider this post as an official request regarding the volume of RoyalPay transactions in the Ukrainian financial system, partner banks and the alleged ‘protection’ represented by Degtyareva at the NBU," says the human rights activist.