In his blog on Censor.net, journalist Serhii Liamets writes that the reason for the criminal prosecution and resignation of former NBU Head Kyrylo Shevchenko is a conflict with the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) over the refusal to comply with the requirements of the OPU leadership related to the issue of hryvnia and personnel appointments.

"The case against Shevchenko was initiated on the eve of his appointment as head of the NBU. He was deliberately appointed to such an influential position, despite the case. Then the case ‘disappeared somewhere’, but was not closed. Like, if you don't do what you need to do, we have a case against you. This is a very typical scheme. So, about a year ago, the case was ‘found’ again. I don't know on which points Shevchenko should have been more cooperative. I suspect that there is a lack of activity of the money issuing process. Actually, the same claims were made to his predecessor Smoliy," says the journalist.

According to him, the President’s Office additional funds needed first to finance a large infrastructure project Great Construction, and then to fill the budget during the war with Russia. Another reason for the pressure on Shevchenko is the lack of cooperation of the ex-head of the National Bank in personnel matters. Allegedly he did not agree to appoint people there, who were insisted on by the OPU.

Serhii Liamets reminds that the NABU has been investigating Shevchenko’s case for 4 years and claims that it will take another year to complete the investigation. In his opinion, there are specific reasons for the persecution of Kyrylo Shevchenko to continue after his resignation.

"After almost 4 (!!!) years of the so called ‘investigation’, the NABU asks for another, the fifth (!!!) one, against the background of the suspicions and searches announced, and it becomes obvious that he is being ‘persecuted’. It is not the case that there was a little lack of time. The fact is that someone needs it that way. Well, what is there to investigate for 4 years? And most importantly, what is the real goal of these actions? The answer is not WHAT to investigate. The answer is that someone needs things to exist this way. I won't even be surprised if the NABU wants to investigate it for another year or two after the fifth year is over. Because when the case comes to court, it can easily crumble. Yet, while the investigation continues, the suspect is on the hook and you can put pressure on him," writes the blogger.

In his opinion, by criminal prosecution of Shevchenko, the OPU is trying to replace the team of the former head of the NBU with the people of the current one. If this hypothesis is true, Shevchenko’s case will be forgotten as soon as the National Bank is staffed with employees loyal to Andrii Pyshnyi.

Pyshnyi himself, according to Serhii Liamets, acts synchronously with the NABU. As proof of this theory, the journalist cites an incident that happened at one of the NBU meetings after the appointment of a new head.

"One of Pyshnyi's first activities as head of the NBU is the inspection of Ukrgasbank, which was headed by Kyrylo Shevchenko before his appointment to the NBU. At one of the meetings, Pyshnyi said that about 2000 violations had been found. When one of the bankers didn't hold back and laughed, Pyshnyi said he could inspect his bank as well and find as many violations as he had. The banker could not laugh anymore. This indicates that Pyshnyi acts synchronously with the NABU. I am sure that this is not a desire to help the investigation. Actually, I will believe more in the option that mass personnel changes are being carried out thanks to investigations and inspections. This looks like a typical settling of scores in the style of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of his Office. The peculiarity of the style is to create pressure using law enforcement officers, but pretend that it is not them, although everything indicates that it is still them," sums up Serhii Liamets.