Fuks donated drones and cars to the soldiers of the special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The soldiers of the special forces units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are on the front line, received copters from businessman Pavel Fuks to carry out combat missions. The businessman also gave armored minibuses to another unit.

This was reported by the media with reference to the commentary of the military.

One of them said: "We want to thank Pavel Fuks for his contribution, for two DJI Mavic 3 drones that will adjust our artillery and perform other reconnaissance tasks. Glory to Ukraine!"

A soldier from another unit showed two armored vehicles: "We received these armored vehicles from Pavel Fuks, thanks a lot. The vehicles are going to the front, and tomorrow we will receive another one. Such assistance brings us closer to victory".

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression Pavel Fuks has been constantly helping various units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police.

He constantly supplies drones, clothes, armored vehicles etc. In particular, such a minibus was received by a special squad of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the businessman’s press service, as of early December, Pavel Fuks sent about $8 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and to help the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, Pavel Fuks bought two X-ray diagnostic complexes for doctors in Kharkiv for UAH 13.4 million and donated UAH 2.7 million to the families of officers and cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub, who died in a plane crash near Chuguiv, Kharkiv region.

Reference. Pavel Fuks is a businessman and philanthropist, Ukrainian by nationality, was born in Kharkiv, a citizen of Ukraine. His charitable projects cover the areas of social assistance, medicine, education, religious life and culture.

Pavel Fuks is one of the initiators and co-founders of the Memorial Center, who on September 29, 2016 made a public commitment to build a Memorial at Babi Yar. In total, he donated about $6 million to the construction of the Memorial.

Thanks to the efforts of Pavel Fuks, the Church of the Holy Blessed Queen Tamara was built in Kharkiv. He gave funds for the reconstruction of school No. 4 in Kharkiv, where he studied, and participated in the restoration of the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic.

He also financed the installation of a monument to the Founders of Kharkiv and the Monument of Independence of Ukraine.