With the help of administrative pressure and the intervention of SSU employees, the Ukrainian Football Association wants to hold elections and elect Andrii Shevchenko as president. However, UEFA will never recognize such a replaced head. In addition, sanctions against Ukrainian clubs are also possible. Oleh Pecherny, the Chairman of the Association of Football Players of Ukraine, stated this on his Facebook page.

"Andrii Shevchenko can become our local Ukrainian non-legitimate, that is, not recognized by the international football community, president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF). Everything is leading to this. According to my information, the heads of regional associations are now under enormous pressure. The SSU is rushing to them with subpoenas their children, demanding the holding of the reporting and election congress of the UAF, according to the results of which Shevchenko should take Pavelko’s seat.

But the directors of this script did not take into account the main thing. UEFA will never recognize such elections. Shevchenko will become a laughing stock. The whole world will discuss how, breaking football rules, regulations, the UAF statute and international norms, he climbed into this power", - Pecherny wrote.

He explained that by refusing to recognize the elections held under pressure, UEFA will protect itself and its interests.

"I do not defend Pavelko. The history of our conflicts is too public to enroll me as his lawyer. And UEFA, refusing to recognize the UAF elections, will not defend Pavelko either. UEFA will primarily defend itself. The democracy of its activities and the equal requirements of compliance with all national associations.

UEFA perfectly understands that if it allows a precedent of interference by the authorities of any state in the work of a national association and recognizes illegitimate elections, it will open Pandora's box. The principle of legitimacy of public organizations, on which their independence and authority rests, will be violated", - explained Pecherny.

But the most important thing, according to the Chairman of the Association of Footballers of Ukraine, is that in case of falsification of the election process and violation of the already issued decisions of the UAF executive committee, sanctions will be applied to our clubs, they will be excluded from the European Cups with the deprivation of all payments.

In the end, Pecherny expressed hope that those who are currently trying to organize illegal elections in the UAF will have the sense to stop.

"I would like to remind you that UEFA rules prohibit even courts of general jurisdiction from interfering in football matters, not to mention SSU employees who pressurize delegates. And attention! They are busy with this during a full-scale war in Ukraine! I hope those who brewed this porridge will have enough sense to stop and prevent the catastrophic humiliation of Ukraine in the eyes of the international football community. And if it is not enough, then you can simply liquidate UEFA by the decision of the hands of Pecherskyi or some Lviv court", – he added.

We will remind, as the President of the Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Olha Vytak, said yesterday, the heads of regional football associations write protocols on convening the UAF congress under pressure in the offices of the military administrations and the Security Service of Ukraine. And there have already been at least six such cases.

According to football journalist Ihor Burbas, Andriy Shevchenko has already been nominated as a candidate for the upcoming UAF snap elections. This was done by Viktor Mezheyko, a member of the former "Party of Regions".